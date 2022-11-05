God has not told me if the 2023 Elections will hold – Pastor Adeboye

Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, stated that God has not yet revealed whether or not there will be elections in the country next year.

The campaigns of several political parties and candidates have gained speed with only three months remaining before the 2023 general election.

The famous cleric made the claim on Friday in the church’s redemption camp while ministering during the November edition of the church’s monthly program dubbed “Holy Ghost Service.”

Adeboye, while addressing his congregation, lamented the status of the nation and stated that he does not aim to frighten people, but that God has not revealed whether or not the 2023 general elections would occur.

“I have not been told anything about next year’s election by God,” he said.

“My duty is to pray. I pray for anyone who comes to me for prayers. It is left for God to decide what happens.”

Sharing sermons on the theme of the event, “Let It Rain”, Adeboye read from 2 Chronicles 7:13-14, charging Christians to always remain prayerful, while urging them to pray to God to heal the land.

He further said that rain is symbolic of hope, restoration and divine favour, noting that in the spiritual realm, rain is associated with blessings, God’s pleasure, fruitfulness and divine supply.

