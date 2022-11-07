Why we were not at Arise TV town hall meeting – Tinubu, Shettima; Tinubu more physically alert than other candidates – Fani-Kayode | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Why we were not at Arise TV town hall meeting – Tinubu, Shettima

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Why we were not at Arise TV town hall meeting – Tinubu, Shettima

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, have given a number of reasons for their absence from Sunday’s town hall meeting of presidential candidates in Abuja, including their busy campaign schedules and their determination not to give any Television station preference.

The event was hosted by Arise TV and CDD in collaboration with Vanguard and Premium Times newspapers, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, and the Nigerian Union of Journalists.

In attendance were three presidential candidates: Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party, LP; Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigerian People’s Party, NNPP; and Chief Kola Abiola of the People’s Redemption Party, PRP.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), was out of the country and was represented by his running partner, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa.

In a statement released by Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council Chief Spokesman Mr.Festus Keyamo, the campaign declared, “Tinubu did not attend the Presidential Debate organized by ARISE TV on Sunday, November 6, 2022, for the following reasons:

“Firstly, many radio and TV networks in Nigeria have indicated interests to host such debates and out of deference to other TV and radio stations, our candidate will not be making selective appearances in some networks, whilst ignoring others. As President of Nigeria, by the Special Grace of God, he intends to treat all persons and businesses fairly and equally.

“Secondly, the busy and hectic campaign schedules of Asiwaju Tinubu will not permit him to honour all such invitations by different radio and TV networks, hence our decision for him not to start with one TV station and later ignore others.

“Thirdly, our candidate had long before now realised the importance of speaking directly to Nigerians and shortly after unfolding his Action Plan as President embarked on Town Hall meetings beginning with his interaction with the Business Community and other stakeholders in Kano followed by the Town Hall meeting and presentation by experts last week in Lagos. “Tomorrow (Monday), he will be interacting with Agro and Commodity Groups in Minna, Niger State.

“Whilst we thank Arise TV for the invitation, we want to assure Nigerians that we shall continue to hold these debate groups and Nigerians in high esteem. Nigerians will hear from our candidate loud and clear through other forums.

“Lastly, out of profound respect for Nigerians, we urge all our party structures and supporters at the grassroots to continue to organise town hall meetings to educate Nigerians on the Action Plan of our candidate as we believe a grassroots-approach to reach Nigerians will also be more profound.”

Attendees reject Okowa’s participation at the presidential town hall

The town hall series got off to a rocky start when participants protested the inclusion of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) vice presidential candidate, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa.

Okowa, who arrived at the location at approximately 7:40 p.m., represented Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP.

After introducing other presidential candidates, the chairman of ARISE and THISDAY newspapers, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, said that Atiku, who recently was outside the nation, had just landed at the airport.

However, a person in the crowd announced that no vice presidential candidates would be permitted to participate.

At this moment, others demanded that Okowa be removed from the discussion.

Despite pleading with the crowd and being assured that their objections had been heeded, they began chanting from backstage, “what we’re saying is that Okowa must come down…”

Another participant said, “We need only presidential candidates. If they are not ready, they should just go. Vice presidential candidates should wait for their own series.”

Also, another participant said, “The whole world is watching. We have to do things differently.It is an insult to us. Even the Chairman of ARISE will not continue with the program, if not, everyone will go out. This is our last chance to save Nigeria

If Atiku cannot make it, they should postpone it.”

Tinubu more physically alert than other candidates – Fani-Kayode

Femi Fani-Kayode, former minister of aviation, says Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is fit as a fiddle.

Fani-Kayode is the director, new media of the APC presidential campaign council.

In a statement on Sunday, the former minister said Tinubu is more mentally, physically and spiritually alert than other presidential candidates.

“Tinubu is as fit as a fiddle and has nothing to hide because there is no skeletons in his cupboard,” he said.

“He is more mentally, physically and spiritually alert compared to other presidential candidates irrespective of what is being said about him in the media.

“Tinubu does not visit dark places, he is pure in body, spirit and soul, no matter what is being said about Tinubu, he has never betrayed those that helped him to power, he is loyal to his own to a fault.

“As each day passes, the collective ignorance, pettiness and weaknesses of the opposition is becoming more and more manifest.”

Fani-Kayode said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is fearful of Tinubu’s popularity and chances at the poll.

He said as a result of this, the PDP has resorted to maligning his health and age.

“The PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar know that Tinubu will win the 2023 presidential election hands down, this is getting clearer as each day passes,” he said.

“This is why they are so jittery, that is why they resort to nothing but falsehood, insults and abuse.

“That is why the only thing they talk about is Tinubu’s health and age.”

He said while the APC council wants an issue-based campaign, the opposition party does not.

He said the campaign council will not be distracted by negative comments and criticisms by the opposition, adding that the APC would remain focused.

“For us, the issue is our beloved country Nigeria and the only person in the race that we can trust with the destiny of 200 million Nigerians is Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,” he said.

Atiku promises to beat his rivals like Arsenal beat Chelsea

Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, has stated that he will defeat his opponents in the 2023 general elections in the same manner that Arsenal defeated Chelsea in the English Premier League.

Gabriel Magalhaes scored the game-winning goal as Arsenal defeated Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Sunday to return to the top of the Premier League table.

While congratulating the Gunners, the former Vice President, who is also a fan of Arsenal, pledged to do the same for Nigerians in the presidential election scheduled for February 2023.

He wrote on his official Twitter handle, “Great win, Arsenal, even after a goalless first half. As Arsenal did in this game for we, the fans, we will also Recover Nigeria for Nigerians.”

20 killed as gunmen attack another community in Benue

Not less than 20 people have been confirmed dead after an attack by gunmen in Ukohol, Guma LGA of Benue.

Terver Akase, senior special adviser to the Benue governor on media and publicity, who confirmed this on Sunday said children and a security personnel were among those killed in the attack which happened on Thursday and Friday.

“The dastardly attack left several persons injured while hundreds of those displaced were seen fleeing on foot to the neighbouring town of Daudu with the few belongings on their heads,” he said.

“One of the survivors, Saakuma Udenyi said the attackers first struck on the evening of Thursday, November 3, 2022, when people of the community were retiring for the day.

“According to him, the attackers shot indiscriminately at several people and macheted those who tried to flee, stating that the attackers returned the morning of Friday, November 4, 2022, and killed a security personnel and burnt down several houses.”

The latest attack is coming barely two weeks after similar attacks took place in Gbeji, a settlement in Ukum LGA of the state.

On October 19 gunmen attacked Gbeji killing thirty-six persons including two policemen.