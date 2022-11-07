Mohbad returns with a brand-new single “Tiff”, calls out Naira Marley and Marlian Records

In the wake of the drama that unfolded between him and his former label, Marlian Records, Nigerian street-hop sensation Mohbad is back with a whole new single titled “Tiff.”

The latest single from Mohbad is an open diss track directed towards Naira Marley and other artists signed to Marlian Records.

Mohbad revealed in his new single that they (Marlian Records) were after his life and even threatened him and his parents. This is an allegation he previously made when he first issued a plea for aid regarding his problems with Marlian Records.

“Won ti se ojoro…won fe ma corner mi,” he says in the track and this translate to “they have cheated…they wanted to trick me”. He also went on to admit that he might not have much but he’s okay and happy.

Mohbad and Marlian Records had a falling out, with Mohbad tweeting claiming he was physically beaten at the Marlian’s house because he wanted to change managers.

Naira Marley, the label’s owner, will subsequently reveal that Mohbad was intoxicated throughout the events and that his accusations of physical assault were false. Mohbad would later regard Naira’s comments as an attempt to conceal the truth.

Mohbad’s diss track is the latest chapter in the parties’ feud, and it comes after his intention to leave the label, with his attorneys recently issuing Naira Marley contract termination papers.