Movie in the Park Experience, Halloween Edition

The MIP experience is back again this November for the Halloween edition in Lagos.

The movie in the park experience is the largest outdoor movie screening event in Nigeria. It is an event that aims at bringing a one-of-a-kind cinematic feel to lovers of movies at the park. This experience brings together audience, vendors, brands, media organisations and many more to be a part of a family-friendly environment.

“It’s always such a good sight to see families having a good time, friends bonding, and lovers being lovers, watching a movie under the sky, laughing out loud and letting lose to the music right after the movie” – Ihechi Opara the curator of the experience iterated.

The MIP team is confident that this edition would be one that creates memories that lasts a lifetime.

In their words ‘We’ve chosen just the right movie to let you whine down and have a good laugh. Our food vendors are the best to do it, you’d have to fight to get yourself to stop eating. There’s also going to be an after party right after the movie. You get to experience turnt up music from a celebrity DJ and party like no one is watching, staying refreshed by our amazing sponsors.’

The Halloween edition is taking place on the 5th of November at the Muri Okunola Park, VI. Show starts at 5pm and Movie starts at 7pm. 

Get your costumes ready and tell a friend because it’s going to be a night to remember!

A cash prize of N200,000 goes to the person with the best costume.

Tickets are available for purchase online for N3000 at https://tix.africa/mipexp

The Halloween edition is supported by Star Radler, Chipper, Roomxix, Trace, Twenties Tribe, Ynaija and HotFm

