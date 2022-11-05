Autopsy confirms that Davido’s son Ifeanyi drowned, Cook and Driver still detained

The Lagos State Police Command stated on Saturday that the autopsy performed on the body of Ifeanyi Adeleke, the son of Davido and his fiancee Chioma Rowland, confirmed that he drowned.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development.

Hundeyin said, “Autopsy has been concluded. It confirms the boy (Ifeanyi) drowned.”

It was reported that there were hints that the police may conduct an autopsy to ascertain whether Ifeanyi drowned in a swimming pool at his father’s home in the Banana Island neighborhood of Lagos State.

According to a reliable source who confirmed the development, it is common procedure for the police to do an autopsy in such a situation; but, if the deceased’s family members object, the police will refrain from proceeding.

“Though the family members are not saying anything yet because they are still in shock but until anybody says stop, the standard procedure is to conduct an autopsy and we are going to follow that procedure just like in any case of death,” the source said.

The source went on to say that of the eight domestic employees questioned by police in connection with Ifeanyi’s death, the chef and nanny, whose job it was to care for the well-being of the three-year-old boy, were held for reasons including failing to respect their duty of care.

The nanny and the cook are still in detention.

