The North will forever be grateful if they vote for me – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election, has declared that Northerners will be forever grateful if they vote for him.

Obi expressed this while interacting with the global OBIdients Support Groups community on Zoom on November 3, 2022.

The former governor of Anambra State bemoaned the fact that over fifty percent of fertile land in Nigeria is uncultivated.

According to him, Nigeria’s biggest physical asset is its vast uncultivated land, which is primarily located in the country’s northern area, and there is an immediate need to find a solution.

Obi stated that no other nation in the world has such a huge portion of uncultivated fertile land and promised that if given the opportunity to serve the country, Northerners will be extremely proud of the improvements he will enact.

He said, “The biggest physical asset of Nigeria is the vast uncultivated land in Nigeria.

‘If I’m given the opportunity to serve this country, the North will know that they’ve voted somebody they will forever remain grateful and proud of because I’m going to change the North. Those vast land Nigeria have today, over 50 per cent of its fertile, arable land uncultivated, no other nation can say a thing like that. Not one.

“So we need to cultivate it, we need to deal with it… I don’t want to go into…. so if they’re telling you where I’m coming from, tell them you’ve somebody who is coming to change Nigeria.”