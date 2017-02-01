WAFBEC2017: And the female pastors were not left out

The sixth day of the West African Faith Believers’ Convention (WAFBEC) had two female pastors on the podium.

And oh boy, they did deliver powerful messages.

Not only was their preaching on point, they were also adorned gracefully.

Rev. Funke Felix-Adejumo was the first to grace the podium. The convener of the Mother’s Summit who spoke passionately challenged worshippers to refuse to accept anything God didn’t say in His word.

She added that, “God does not consult your past to determine your future.”

Speaking further she said people should ensure that they worshipped God alone and not man.

Funke Adejumo said as much as mentors ought to be appreciated for their support and input, they should not become gods in our lives.

The second female speaker for the day was Pastor Sarah Omakwu, senior pastor of Family Worship Centre, Abuja.

Speaking on foundational topics of the Christian faith, Sarah Omakwu shared her journey in Christendom.

She spoke about her born again experience in the 70s and the huge impact the messages of Kenneth E. Hagin, E.W. Kenyon, Kenneth Copeland, Oral Roberts and Smith Wigglesworth had on her life and ministry.

She challenged Christians to return back to the days where believers hungered and thirsted for the word of God and its power.

Attendees received their messages enthusiastically not wanting it to end.

Both pastors are billed to grace the podium once again on Thursday.

