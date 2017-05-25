106 freed Chibok girls are medically stable – Minister

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Aisha Alhassan on Thursday said all freed Chibok girls are medically stable.

The minister spoke at the 2017 National Children Day celebration in Abuja.

AlHassan said the girls would be handed over to the ministry for proper integration into the society next week.

She said those who require surgeries have been operated on.

According to The Nation, the minister said: “All the released 106 girls are now medically stable without any form of terminal disease. All those that require surgery have been operated upon and are now medically fit.

“Their abduction remains the cruelest form of violence against children. Some of the children are still being subjected to different forms of inhuman and degrading treatment against their will.

“I am glad about the recent release of another batch of 82 girls. A total of 106 girls has been released so far. This has raised our hope once more.

“As we celebrate Children Day, I enjoin all Nigerians to remember the Chibok girls that are still in captivity in their prayers, I wish to use this opportunity to also urge the security agencies to do all that is humanly possible to bring back the remaining girls to us and their families.”