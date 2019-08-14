5 Things that Should Matter Today: Can we talk about ”The Lion King” becoming the highest-grossing animated film of all time?

Ever since Disney’s live-action remake of The Lion King was released in theaters last month, I have been monitoring its box office numbers as it steadily increased. I kept thinking – why are people seeing this movie? Is it because of Beyonce? Then it dawned on me that it was nostalgia, and it is the fuel driving people to theaters to watch a movie they know too well, only just with ”better” animation.

But now, The Lion King is the highest-grossing animated movie of all time. According to BoxOfficeMojo, the movie clawed $1.334 billion. Frozen has held this position for nearly six years with $1.287 billion, and now it’s time to let it go. Of course, this is a win for Disney, who are going to give Netflix serious competition with their upcoming streaming service Disney plus and their churning omnipresence seen in the rollout of Marvel’s phase 4 movies.

Mr Eazi is reopening emPawa for submissions

Mr Eazi’s emPawa initiative, a talent incubator for rising African artists, is reopening to submissions on Friday, August 15. This time around, emPawa Africa will offer 30 artists the funds to film their music video, as well as offer mentorship and guidance from cemented names like Diamond Platinumz, Sarkodie, Kwesta, Guilty Beatz, Juls, E. Kelly, DJ Neptune, Diplo and Mr Eazi himself, who will all be participating as mentors. More power to your elbow, Eazi.

President Buhari pledges to fight for poor Nigerians

According to Premium Times, President Buhari said on Tuesday that he will use his second term in office to improve the lives of Nigerians by paying close attention to the poor and those on the lower rungs of society. Yawn.

President Buhari asks  CBN to halt forex for food importation

President Muhammadu Buhari says he has asked the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to stop providing foreign exchange for food importation. In a statement issued on Tuesday by Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, the president said the directive is to ensure the steady improvement in agricultural production and attainment of full food security.

PDP BOT Chairman declares support for RUGA

Senator Walid Jibrin, the Chairman, Board of Trustees, Peoples Democratic Party has urged Nigerians to embrace the establishment of Rural Grazing Areas programme of the Federal Government. Jibrin told newsmen at his Nasarawa country home on Tuesday in Nasarawa that the proposed settlement policy for herdsmen would promote peace and security in the country.

