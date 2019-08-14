Nigeria’s fuel subsidies are still costing us more than we think

Fuel

When was the last time you thought about fuel? Have you thought about how much it costs for a litre, and why even though we have the a robust subsidy, petrol prices aren’t uniform across the country?

 

Well, let’s start with the NTA report from 2018. According to the NTA, a staggering 469,000 litres of petrol left Nigeria for Benin Republic before the 8 trucks which were transporting the fuel were arrested by the NSCDC. Now near 500,000 litres of fuel were being transported illegally across the border to resale in Benin Republic.

 

This was also just one shipment and several shipments of this nature happen all the time across Nigeria’s borders. If several million litres of fuel are leaving Nigeria illegally each day for our neighbouring countries, who is profiting off these illegal shipments and why?

SB Morgen , the premier geopolitical research and analysis platform in Nigeria might have some answers. In a survey of fuel prices across West Africa, SB Morgen discovered that Nigeria’s current official pump price of 145 Naira is the lowest in the region, coming up at only half the official pump price of Sierra Leone  and Liberia, its closest competitors in terms of pricing. In some regions it doesn’t even come up to half of the pump price in regions like Benin Republic. Many of these other countries are not oil producing countries and need to import fuel, anyone that can provide them fuel at a discount is a welcome

This disconnect in pricing has led to unofficial smuggling of fuel outside Nigeria where the high pump prices ensure that smugglers who take the risk  get rewarded handsomely by selling at a discount in these countries but at a much higher price than they would get in Nigeria. Considering Dangote’s famed refinery isn’t coming online till late 2020, and Buhari has promised us he will have ended fuel imports and subsidies by 2023,we still have a few years of subsidies to pay and more money to bleed.

What does this mean for the Nigerian economy?

Money that could go into infrastructure development here, is inadvertently subsidizing fuel costs for the whole of West Africa and making a handful of people a whole lot of money. Our problems are much larger than we realise.

 

 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Edwin Okolo August 8, 2019

It’s 2019, and Kenya’s National Assembly wants to punish a legislator for breastfeeding

It is hard not to feel like no matter the kind of progress we achieve as a continent, we will ...

Bernard Dayo March 22, 2019

The Late 5: Tribunal declares PDP’s Adeleke winner of Osun governorship election; Kogi govt to immortalise Pius Adesanmi | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today: Tribunal declares PDP’s Adeleke winner of Osun governorship election The Election Petitions ...

Bernard Dayo February 26, 2019

The Big 5: Buhari beats Atiku in Lagos with over 130,000 votes; APGA, PDP protest as Okorocha wins senatorial poll | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Buhari wins Niger President Muhammadu Buhari, the candidate of the All ...

Bernard Dayo February 25, 2019

The Late 5: Oluremi Tinubu retains Lagos Central senatorial seat; APC calls for cancellation of elections in Akwa Ibom | Other top stories

Here are the top stories that drove conversation today: Saraki denies congratulating APC senator-elect Yusuph Olaniyonu, who is the Special ...

Chisom Mbama February 21, 2019

The SSMPA bill should not affect how Nigerian healthcare treats the LGBT community

In Nigeria, 201 the Same sex marriage prohibition (SSMP) being bill passed into the law in Nigeria, with a 14-year ...

Bernard Dayo February 21, 2019

The Big 5: Herdsmen attack Atagu community in Benue, kills 16; FG declares Friday public holiday, excludes bankers, others | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today: Imo, Lagos, Kano result sheets found in Gombe, Kwara, Oyo Some ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail