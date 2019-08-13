The YNaija Cover – the 13th of August

Big Brother Naija 2019 housemate Khafi Kareem is on today’s Cover – a UK tabloid The Sun published a rather sensational, nauseatingly sex story about her sex life in the BBNaija house. Kareem is a serving police Metropolitan police officer in the UK and according to The Sun, a spokesperson of the Met said Kareem appeared on the show without the knowledge of her superiors. So basically, a gamble.

Follow the links below to check out our latest stories:

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Guess who will be on ‘The Daily Show’ with Trevor Noah? Burna Boy!

#BBNaija 2019: We rank the DJs that have played at the Saturday night parties

Chibundu Onuzo’s new Guardian essay enraged Africans everywhere, for good reason too

