BBNaija 2019: We rank the DJs that have played at the Saturday night parties

Last night the DJ saved my life, the song goes, but watching different DJs perform on this season of BBNaija over a course of seven weeks has proved that not all DJs will save you. In fact, they might just let you die. For the housemates, Saturday nights are for house parties and surplus alcohol, in party-ready clothes and an inclination for debauchery.

We rank all the disc-jockeys who have made these parties thrilling and enjoyable for the housemates as well as for viewers, and not forgetting the ones who made it an absolute nightmare.

6. DJ Xclusive

The perpetually curious thing about DJ Xclusive is whether he can DJ or not. Without mincing words, the Saturday night party debut under his watch was a snoozefest. It fell flat, somewhat amateurish and never reaching a climax. Actually, there was no intercourse to begin with. A DJ’s selection should make love to you or vice versa. What Xclusive delivered was inexperienced dry humping and as time progressed, it was painfully clear that he had a lot to learn.

5. DJ Lambo

DJ Lambo has been one of my favourite DJs, and this is partly because she’s been able to stick out in an industry dominated by men. Her shtick is to offer the best of hits from the churn, making it elastic enough so that you are lost in it. And here she is, in her element, telling Mike to raise his Zanku game:

4. DJ Kaywise

DJ Kaywise was quite surprising for me. His delivery, dexterity, and ear for dance-ready songs was lovely, and it reminded me of last season’s DJ Consequence, who I’m sure will make a return this season.

3. DJ Neptune

Joining Urban 96.5 FM as the station’s official DJ in 2016, Neptune operates with a more eclectic taste in music and has crafted his own unique brand in an overpopulated disc jockeying landscape. From the online engagement, DJ Neptune was mentioned a lot of time during his set, more times than I can recall.

2. DJ Big N

Marvin Global in-house DJ Big N piggybacked off the status of the record label, and Don Jazzy’s endless stream of tweets about the show and delivered a top-notch performance. Sticking to a catalogue of old Afrobeats songs that brought fresh nostalgia sandwiched with current radio hits, DJ Big N was robust on the turntable. My sitting room, as well, became a mini dance floor.

1. DJ Sose

For last season of BBNaija, DJ Sose blended a mix that included the names of all the housemates at the time. The mix had featured tracks from Teddy A and Rico Swavey, which showed that the Nigerian-Hungarian disc jockey did his homework. I also remember how he shimmered in a gold kaftan designed by South African designer David Tlale, and styling was done by in-demand, celebrity stylist Swanky Jerry. The theme had been tagged “Away from Africa,” which saw housemates dress in Middle East fashion and aesthetics.

For this season, DJ Sose’s was adroitly in control, so much so that some housemates literally took off their shirts. This is why he is at number 1.

Also, DJ Sose had Mercy and Ike doing this:

 

 

 

 

