Park Theatre Lagos to stage world renowned play, RAIN this August

On Sunday 25th of August 2019 at the prestigious Terra Kulture Arena, by 3pm and 7pm, Park Theatre Lagos would be thrilling audiences with the unbelievably hilarious world renowned stage play titled RAIN written by Biyi Bandele, as directed by multiple award winning Theatre mainstay, Toyin Oshinaike.

RAIN won the International Students Play script Competition in 1989.

It is an absurd but funny play of two crazy street sweepers who find their mental balance in telling each other TALL stories that reflect their warped state of mind made up of and by the state of the nation.

The production of this play, therefore, is intended to arouse adequate response to the symbiotic issues of rain floods and the attendant mental state of its victims. The play features Toritseju Ejoh and Timi Charles Fadipe.

Tickets available exclusively online: www.allevents.ng/en/events/rain-12628/

This production of Rain is proudly supported by:

YNaija

Terra Kulture

Freedom Park Lagos

ONESiX Productions

Oxzygen Koncepts

Happenings Media

Shimmers Services

Infobuddie

Crown Troupe of Africa

Pinefield Schools

TCF Football Academy