In Pictures: Waje’s Daughter stars in her new video ‘Udue’ featuring Johnny Drille

In the run up to her highly anticipated first concert, award winning R&B star Waje has just released images from the set of her upcoming video ‘Udue’ featuring Johnny Drille.

Starring the singer’s stunning daughter Emerald as Johnny Drille’s love interest, the video was shot on location at the scenic Lufasi Park in Lagos state, Nigeria. The video follows the upbeat, soulful and seamless flow of the song ‘Udue’ telling the story of a young couple in love and enjoying each other’s company close to nature, far-away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

The visuals for Udue was produced by Fatima Omokwe and the video directed by Catalyst and will be out on Thursday August 15, 2018.

Waje’s concert Red Velvet is up on the 1st of September at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos. Tickets are available in Nairabox, Afritickets and Ariiya tickets.

The Red Velvet concert is proudly supported byYNaija, Bella Naija, Pulse Nigeria, TVC Entertainment, Radio Continental, Beat FM, MTV Base, Olorisupergal, The Cable, Goldmyne, AIT Music Plus, Tooxclusive, NotJustOk, OnoBello, Plus TV Africa, The Views Channel, The Harvest and Lufasi Park. 

