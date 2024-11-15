Places To Visit This Weekend In Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here’s a list of some events happening in Lagos this weekend that you can visit

South Social

Get a ticket to attend the South Social event this weekend, November 15, at Praia Lagos, 20 Elsie Femi Pearse Street, Victoria Island.

The Engine Room

The Engine Room invites you to come with your friends and lover to the party house as you get wild and loose on November 15. The event will take place at Block 52A, Plot 28 Omorinre Johnson.

Movie and Game Night at the Beach

How many times in a year do you get an opportunity like this to have fun at the beach? Getitome Travels is organising a movie and Game night at this beach from November 15-16 at Lekki Leisure Park.

Games Night

Come ready with your competitive spirit to network and play some games at the Games Night hosted by House of Oni on 16 November at Johnny Rockets, 16 Eletu Ogabi Street, VI.

Rooftop House Lagos

Feel the wind on your face as you dance the night away at a rooftop party at Turaka, Ebony Life, on November 16.

Silent Wave

Enjoy a silent disco party at Wave Beach, Elegushi Beach, Ikate, on November 16. The event promises several activities like performances, games, and more.

Laff Mattazz

Gbenga Adeyinka and his friends look forward to seeing you and your company at the Laff Mattazz event on November 17 at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island.

Johnny’s Room Live 6

When was the last time you had a Johnny Drille concert? The Mavin Records singer is coming to Muri Okunola Park, Lekki, on November 17 with his heavenly vocals and lyricism to make you fall in love.