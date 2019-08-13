We See You: @cuppymusic, @AyoBankole, @MBuhari, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

80% of Nigerian people don’t like me… Good thing we have a LARGE population! 🤣 — Cuppy 🍨 #GELATO (@cuppymusic) August 13, 2019

80% of Nigerians envy you because you are rich and ”living off” your father’s wealth. That said, Cuppy, the class disparity in Nigeria is real and the gulf keeps getting wider. Felt this should be a reminder. Take care.

All of you men that are jumping on this 80% of Nigerian women thread with your loud mouths, hope you know that 100% of Nigerian men are trash? Will you keep quayet and clean your trash? Scums. — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) August 13, 2019

Thank you for confirming the absolute hegemony of patriarchy.

I am very pleased that young Nigerians are taking agriculture seriously. Through it we have the potential to feed our entire population, as well as to create jobs and prosperity for large numbers of Nigerians. I commend all the young entrepreneurs who are heeding the call. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) August 13, 2019

It’s not as easy as you make it sound. Young agropreneurs still face immense challenges like power issues, bad roads, and the ever-persistent menace of herdsmen killings. Fix up, sir.

Is it right for a husband to Carry his plate to the kitchen after eating ?? — slyxra Queen (@Slyxra) August 13, 2019

Please dear, let’s not do this today.

If you’re not dating to marry, you’re dating for heartbreak.

Let that sink in real quick. — Omoniyi Israel (@omoissyy) August 12, 2019

So you mean the intention towards marriage makes heartbreaks impossible to occur? Wonderful.

Struggling with the logic of getting into porn for the sake of being desired by men. Desirability? Porn? 🤔 Not modelling, dancing, even stripping… basically stuff that give room for teasing but porn? For a gender mostly made up of very vocal mysoginists? Ko add up. — Pémi (@0luwapemi) August 13, 2019

The misogyny in the world of porn for female performers is essentially an occupational hazard.