We See You: @cuppymusic, @AyoBankole, @MBuhari, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

80% of Nigerians envy you because you are rich and ”living off” your father’s wealth. That said, Cuppy, the class disparity in Nigeria is real and the gulf keeps getting wider. Felt this should be a reminder. Take care.

Thank you for confirming the absolute hegemony of patriarchy.

It’s not as easy as you make it sound. Young agropreneurs still face immense challenges like power issues, bad roads, and the ever-persistent menace of herdsmen killings. Fix up, sir.

Please dear, let’s not do this today.

So you mean the intention towards marriage makes heartbreaks impossible to occur? Wonderful.

The misogyny in the world of porn for female performers is essentially an occupational hazard.

 

 

