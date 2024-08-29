Ayra Starr, Ladipoe Star in Jadesola Osiberu’s New Movie “Christmas in Lagos,” Coming this December

Ayra Starr, Ladipoe Star in Jadesola Osiberu’s New Movie “Christmas in Lagos,” Coming to Prime Video

Nollywood filmmaker Jadesola Osiberu returned to the movie scene as she teased a new film, “Christmas in Lagos,” coming to Prime Video December 2024.

Directed by Jadesola Osiberu, “Christmas in Lagos” will star many fresh faces in the acting world, such as Grammy-nominated singer Ayra Starr, Adekunle Gold, and rapper Ladipoe.

Ayra Starr, Ladipoe Star in Jadesola Osiberu’s New Movie “Christmas in Lagos,” Coming to Prime Video

The hype around the upcoming movie is already through the roof, as many Nigerians are already anticipating the release, which will not be out till December 2024.

Other actors starring in “Christmas in Lagos” are Rayxia Ojo, Waje, Wale Ojo, Richard Mofe Damijo, Shaffy Bello, Shalom Obiago, and Teniola Aladese.

The film is gearing up to be the movie of the year judging by the cast. Jadesola Osiberu was named one of the 40 most powerful women in international film by The Hollywood Reporter, along with Funke Akindele and Mo Abudu.

Having produced and directed several blockbuster movies in the Nollywood industry, like Gangs of Lagos, Jadesola is undoubtedly one of the filmmakers in Nigeria who can pull off a star-studded film release like “Christmas in Lagos.”

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 28, 2024

Wunmi Toriola’s “Queen Lateefah” Official Trailer Out Ahead of Cinema Release on September 27

Nollywood actress Wunmi Toriola has released the official trailer of “Queen Lateefah,” a comedy film, to whet Nigerians’ appetite ahead ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 27, 2024

Daniel Oriahi Releases Official Trailer of New Movie “The Weekend”

Nollywood filmmaker, Daniel Oriahi has released the official trailer for his upcoming film “The Weekend,” which is set for release ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 27, 2024

Omoni Oboli Reveals Date for Release of “Wives on Strike: The Uprising,” Coming Out October 18

Nollywood actress Omoni Oboli has announced that the release date for her upcoming film “Wives on Strike: The Uprising” will ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 26, 2024

“Ajaga” Set for Release in Cinemas Across Ghana and Nigeria on September 6

An upcoming Nollywood movie titled “Ajaga” starring Femi Jacobs and Tope Olowoniyan is preparing for a huge cinema launch across ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 23, 2024

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka August 22, 2024

Odunlade Adekola and Toyin Abraham Star in New Film, “American Japa”, Set for Release on September 6

American-Nigerian filmmaker and director Tony Abulu has announced the coming of the new blockbuster movie, “American Japa”, which will be ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail