Ayra Starr, Ladipoe Star in Jadesola Osiberu’s New Movie “Christmas in Lagos,” Coming this December

Nollywood filmmaker Jadesola Osiberu returned to the movie scene as she teased a new film, “Christmas in Lagos,” coming to Prime Video December 2024.

Directed by Jadesola Osiberu, “Christmas in Lagos” will star many fresh faces in the acting world, such as Grammy-nominated singer Ayra Starr, Adekunle Gold, and rapper Ladipoe.

The hype around the upcoming movie is already through the roof, as many Nigerians are already anticipating the release, which will not be out till December 2024.

Other actors starring in “Christmas in Lagos” are Rayxia Ojo, Waje, Wale Ojo, Richard Mofe Damijo, Shaffy Bello, Shalom Obiago, and Teniola Aladese.

The film is gearing up to be the movie of the year judging by the cast. Jadesola Osiberu was named one of the 40 most powerful women in international film by The Hollywood Reporter, along with Funke Akindele and Mo Abudu.

Having produced and directed several blockbuster movies in the Nollywood industry, like Gangs of Lagos, Jadesola is undoubtedly one of the filmmakers in Nigeria who can pull off a star-studded film release like “Christmas in Lagos.”