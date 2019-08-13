5 Things that Should Matter Today: Guess who will be on ‘The Daily Show’ with Trevor Noah? Burna Boy!

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah rolled out its guest list for this week, and current Afrobeats sensation Burna Boy will be having a chat with Noah today. Burna Boy was on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last month to herald the release of his fifth studio album African Giant and, amid positive reviews, the media tour for the album continues.

Reality TV star Leo Dasilva thinks Bola Ahmed Tinubu will make a good president. *Pukes*

Big Brother Naija alum Leo Dasilva should have just sat there and ate his food, rather than say that APC national leader Bola Tinubu will bring progress to the country if elected as president.

Yes, Dasilva. You are the only one.

DJ Arafat has died

Ivorian singer, DJ Arafat is dead. He died after a road accident in Abidjan. He was driving a motorbike when he had a collision with a car. Critically injured, he was taken to a hospital in Abidjan where he later died. Condolences to the family.

Nigerian govt blames Labour for delay in implementing minimum wage

The Nigerian government has attributed the delay in the implementation of the “Consequential Adjustment” of the N30,000 new minimum wages to the unrealistic demands of labour unions. The Chairman, National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission (NSIWC), Richard Egbule, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

Dr. Yakubu Nura physicist award debunked

There’s been much controversy around the claim that a lecturer at the University of Maiduguri, Dr Yakubu Nura, won the World Physics Competition. The announcement of the award, which went viral on the social media three days ago, was celebrated by media professional, Kadara Ahmed, and Kaduna State politician, Senator Shehu Sani. It had been claimed that Nuru defeated 5,720 ‘contenders’ in 97 countries to emerge winner of the award, which made him ‘the Father of Modern Einstein’s Planetary Equation Studies in Physics.’

This was debunked Dr Farooq Kperogi, who said the award was fraudulent.

Kperogi, an associate professor of journalism, said aside from the fact that the organisers of the award did not have a website, the award was given at a fee.

 

