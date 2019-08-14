Rejoice! Talent show starved Nigerians, East Africa’s Got Talent’s here to save the day

Remember 2016, the golden age for Nigerian reality talent shows? There was The Voice Nigeria, Big Brother Nigeria, MTN Project Fame, Maltina Dance All, Knorr Taste Quest, we could go on and on.

There were so many shows, all tailored to the diverse tastes and interests. It almost seemed as though there were too many shows. Then all of a sudden, the shows all dried up.

The Voice Nigeria went silent, the project Fame franchise took a hike, Knorr Taste Quest reduced in scope and Big Brother became our all encompassing obsession.

Thanks to a national recession that made many reality show sponsors take their ad-money elsewhere.

We’ve seen fewer reality tv shows dedicated to showcasing talent on the scale of The Voice or Nigerian Idol.

And I have to say, we have lost a lot in the process. Then again, many of the OG shows in this category never lived up to their promises.

Omawumi, Jodi’e and Timi Dakolo all had to build their careers on their own as promised contracts never materialized.

Maltavators, and chefs from the myriad cooking talent shows win a small prize and disappear into obscurity. There is really no incentive in these franchises but fame and maybe free accommodation for a month or three.

But that doesn’t mean we haven’t been starved.

We’re so starved that we’re looking to East Africa for some jaw dropping talent.

The region recently started an African franchise of the popular talent show America’s Got Talent, combing Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania to pool the largest possible collection of talent.

With Vanessa Mdee, OG Big Brother Africa alumni Gaetano Kagwa, journalist Jeff Koinange and DJ and television anchor Makeda Mahaedo with comedienne Anne Kansime as the host.

The show’s only begun and they’re still at the audition stages but there have already been a few truly impressive performances. So catch up, and let’s dish.

