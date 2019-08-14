Hello Uyo as StartConfest returns for its 5th edition with a 3-day festival

The City of Uyo hosts the 5th annual business, creative and technology festival, but this time with a new & bigger venue as well as several line ups of speakers, sessions/workshops for over 5,000 attendees.

The Festival with the theme: “Create the Future” will take place from September 26th to 28th, 2019 at Ibom Hall, Uyo featuring workshops, innovation zone, experience zone, Music zone, Creativity stage and a Marketplace for vendors to exhibit their products and services to attendees. Due to the rising wave of technology and entrepreneurial activities in Akwa Ibom state and the Niger-Delta region, the festival is set to provide inspiration to entrepreneurs, enthusiasts, students and the general public with the right mix of vital components needed to spur the economic growth of the region.

The Roothub, the organizers of the festival, who have consistently pushed the boundaries of technology adoption, leveraging technology to shape over 11,000 young people’s lives in Niger Delta Nigeria, has engaged Trax.ng– an innovative experiential company to create, execute, and deliver live interactions during this event.

According to Tony Onuk, the Co-convoker of the festival: “In the interest of the future of the festival, we are constantly teaming up with new partners, introducing new sessions/workshops and zones to generate all round participation and growing the startup culture. Team StartConFest has lined up 40 excellent individuals from different industries to ensure the festival our attendees know and love, keeps growing.”

The Startconfest 2019 team in few weeks will reveal more speakers, partners, sponsors and sessions of the Festival via www.startconfest.com

