5 Things that Should Matter Today: Finally, we now have a first look at Ifan Michael’s star-studded movie ”Foreigners’ God”

Ifan Michael’s supernatural period drama Foreigner’s God has to be one of the longest gestating Nollywood movies I have known, a movie brimming with star firepower in its cast. Just think of any actor working today, you will find them in this movie and now, we have been given a first look.

Set in 1947 Enugu, Foreigner’s God follows the story of English documentary photographer Pepper Claude (Kyle Colton) and his odyssey into the Igboland in search of a story. His bodyguard soon disappears mysteriously, and falls in love with Anya (Ini Dima-Okojie), an accused witch living under subhuman conditions in the heart of the jungle. He tries to free her and that sets a chain of erratic events into motion.

The teaser is quite compelling, opening with a witch burned alive, Eucharia Anunobi channeling a witchy-looking priestess with glazed eyes, and some chopped thriller beats. Now we need a full trailer, and a release date.

Burna Boy keeps burning with the video for ”Pull Up”

Off his just-released fifth studio album African Giant, we now have the visuals for Pull Up and it parades beautiful black women and of course, Oluwa Burna burning.

Uhm, Yemi Alade’s cover art for her upcoming album ”Woman of Steel” looks familiar

Photo: Yemi Alade/Instagram

I don’t know, but a lot seems to be going on with Yemi Alade’s just-released cover art for her fourth studio album Woman of Steel, out on August 30. And are those sequins glued from her neck down? She could have fooled us because all along, I thought it was gold melting on her body. That said, buy the album, guys.

”My Name is Reeva” is the new documentary series about the late Reeva Steenkamp

Four years since the murder of model Reeva Steenkamp by Paralympics gold medalist Oscar Pistorius, and the infamous court trials that ensued in South Africa, Steekamp’s family are planning to release a documentary that will focus on Steenkamp’s life. Check out the trailer below:

Buhari creates five new ministries 

On Wednesday, President Buhari announced the creation of five new ministries. The new ministries are Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Police Affairs, Special Duties and International Affairs, Aviation, and Power. Are you disappointed with the ministers appointed? Tell us.

