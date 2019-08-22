Waje releases visuals for new single ‘Udue’ and it’s such a joy to behold!!

With her September 1 concert looming, award winning R&B star and vocalist, Waje has just released the visuals for the single video ‘Udue’ featuring Johnny Drille. ‘Udue’ is one of the fan favorites from the singer’s latest album ‘Red Velvet.’

Starring Waje’s stunning daughter Emerald as Johnny Drille’s love interest, the video was shot on location at the scenic Lufasi Park in Lagos state, Nigeria. Produced by Fatima Omokwe and directed by Catalyst, the video follows a day in the life of a love struck couple taking in the beauty of nature, far-away from the hustle and bustle of the city.

Watch Here:

Waje’s concert Red Velvet is up on the 1st of September at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos. Tickets are available in Nairabox, Afritickets and Ariiya tickets.

Get tickets here:

https://www.afritickets.com/event?id=4724

https://events.nairabox.com/event/WAJE:RED-VELVET