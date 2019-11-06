5 Things that Should Matter Today: House of Reps warns that Nigeria may suffer another Ebola crisis

Members of the House of Representatives says if measures are not quickly put in place, Nigeria may suffer another Ebola crisis. The lawmakers said this during plenary yesterday November 5th.

The lawmakers while debating on two motions, the first on the need to put adequate measures regarding the “looming reoccurrence” of the Ebola crisis in Nigeria, and secondly, on the need to honour late Stella Adadevoh, said the federal government is not doing enough to prevent another outbreak of the deadly viral disease which is currently ravaging the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to the lawmakers, Nigeria is close to Congo and if measures are not put in place, the virus might find its way back into Nigeria.

Senate has confirmed appointment of Justice John Tsoho

November 5th, the Nigerian Senate confirmed the appointment of Justice John Tsoho as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

The confirmation followed a report submitted by Sen. Michael Bamidele, Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters which recommended the confirmation of Tsoho’s appointment.

We are expecting a new album from Timi Dakolo

Davido is shooting something big at Tyler Perry Studios

 

View this post on Instagram

 

My first #triller !!!! #RISKY WE MADE A FUCKING CLASSIC !!! 18 days till #AGOODTIME

A post shared by Davido Adeleke (@davidoofficial) on

#BBNaija’s Avala has signed an Opera deal

 

 

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor November 5, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo November 5, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: ‘Lionheart’ has been disqualified from the 2020 Oscar race

The Academy has just disqualified Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart from the Oscar race in the Best International Feature Film category, dropping ...

Op-Ed Editor November 4, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo November 4, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: President Buhari extends border closure till January 2020

The border closure which has led to the seizure of some banned goods has been extended by President Buhari, as ...

Op-Ed Editor November 3, 2019

#NigeriasNewTribe: Here’s the The Future Awards 2019 nominees list

The long-awaited nominees unveiling of The Future Awards 2019 went live today on Channels TV, Soundcity TV, Pop Central, and ...

Op-Ed Editor November 3, 2019

Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail