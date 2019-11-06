5 Things that Should Matter Today: House of Reps warns that Nigeria may suffer another Ebola crisis

Members of the House of Representatives says if measures are not quickly put in place, Nigeria may suffer another Ebola crisis. The lawmakers said this during plenary yesterday November 5th.

The lawmakers while debating on two motions, the first on the need to put adequate measures regarding the “looming reoccurrence” of the Ebola crisis in Nigeria, and secondly, on the need to honour late Stella Adadevoh, said the federal government is not doing enough to prevent another outbreak of the deadly viral disease which is currently ravaging the Democratic Republic of Congo. According to the lawmakers, Nigeria is close to Congo and if measures are not put in place, the virus might find its way back into Nigeria.

Senate has confirmed appointment of Justice John Tsoho

November 5th, the Nigerian Senate confirmed the appointment of Justice John Tsoho as the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court.

The confirmation followed a report submitted by Sen. Michael Bamidele, Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters which recommended the confirmation of Tsoho’s appointment.

