5 Things that Should Matter Today: ‘Lionheart’ has been disqualified from the 2020 Oscar race

The Academy has just disqualified Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart from the Oscar race in the Best International Feature Film category, dropping the number of films competing for the award to 92 from what had been a record 93 entries.

Lionheart, in which Nnaji also stars, is partially in the Igbo language of Nigeria. But it is mostly in English, which violates an Academy rule that entries in the category must have “a predominantly non-English dialogue track.”

The film had not been vetted by the Academy’s International Feature Film Award Executive Committee in advance of the Oct. 7 announcement of qualifying films but was recently viewed and determined not to qualify in a category that until this year was known as Best Foreign Language Film.

Trevor Noah is set to produce a film about a homeless, 8-year-old Nigeria chess champion

According to Essence, Daily Show host Trevor Noah is set to produce a biopic based on a Nigerian chess prodigy.

Check out the new video of Ric Hassani’s Number One

Supreme Court strikes out ex-CJN Walter Onnoghen’s referral appeal

The Supreme Court on Monday, November 4th struck out a referral appeal praying the court to determine the constitutionality or otherwise of the removal of Justice Walter Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The referral appeal filed by Dr Samuel Nwawka, was struck out by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, who led five justices, after the appellant failed to appear and was not legally represented.

Edo, Delta, Lagos, Rivers, Bayelsa, Anambra are to witness more flood

Residents of Edo, Lagos, Delta, Rivers, Anambra and Bayelsa states have been told to prepare for more flood following the release of water from the Lagdo dam in Cameroon.

Director General of Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) Engr. Clement Onyeaso Eze who disclosed this on Monday, said the rains in the southern part of the country and along the coastal states will also contribute to the flood.