5 Things that Should Matter Today: Senate moves to approve e-voting for future polls

The Senate has begun a fresh electoral reform which has mandated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adopt the much-awaited electronic voting method for future polls.

The lawmakers also compelled INEC to operate an electronic database into which all results in an election should be transmitted. A bill to amend the Electoral Act 2010 through which the reform would be achieved has already been published in an official gazette and debate on its general principles may begin on the floor of the Senate during the week.

Check out the video for Simi’s Selense

 

DSS says they won’t release Sowore because he might be knocked down by vehicle

The Department of State Services DSS, today said they fear publisher and convener of Revolution Now protest, Omoyele Sowore, might be knocked down by a moving vehicle if he is released from their custody, Sahara Reporters reports.

Check out the teaser for Merry Men 2

Idris Elba is set to star in a movie produced by Jay Z

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

RSS The Other Friends Podcast
  • The Other Friends Podcast: Meet TJ Benson
    TJ Benson is a speculative fiction writer living in Abuja. His debut short story collection, 'We Won't Fade Into Darkness' was published by Paressia Books and he is publishing his sophomore novel, the Mad House under Masobe Books. He is a teacher of fiction and a runner up for the 2017 Short Story Day Africa […]

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor November 19, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo November 19, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Lai Mohammed says journalists have more to gain from social media regulation

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed says the National Union of Journalists (NUJ), Guild of Editors and their ...

Op-Ed Editor November 18, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo November 18, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: INEC has declared APC’s David Lyon as winner of Bayelsa guber election

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress David Lyon Monday was declared the winner of the Bayelsa State governorship poll ...

Op-Ed Editor November 17, 2019

Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and ...

Op-Ed Editor November 15, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail