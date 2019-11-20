5 Things that Should Matter Today: Senate moves to approve e-voting for future polls

The Senate has begun a fresh electoral reform which has mandated the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to adopt the much-awaited electronic voting method for future polls.

The lawmakers also compelled INEC to operate an electronic database into which all results in an election should be transmitted. A bill to amend the Electoral Act 2010 through which the reform would be achieved has already been published in an official gazette and debate on its general principles may begin on the floor of the Senate during the week.

The Department of State Services DSS, today said they fear publisher and convener of Revolution Now protest, Omoyele Sowore, might be knocked down by a moving vehicle if he is released from their custody, Sahara Reporters reports.

