Multichoice Nigeria introduces new DStv & GOtv Packages

Africa’s leading video entertainment company, MultiChoice, is making the upcoming festive season a truly ‘HAPPIER’ one for customers in Nigeria with the expansion of its DStv and GOtv package offering to deliver more quality content at great value for customers this festive season and beyond.

On Sunday, 1st December 2019, DStv & GOtv customers will have more entertainment options to choose from with the introduction of three new DStv packages: DStv Confam, DStv Yanga and DStv Padi while GOgetters will also get two new GOtv packages: GOtv JOLLI and GOtv JINJA!

These new packages are exclusively and specially-curated for the Nigerian market and come upgraded with new channels, fresh content and Naija-centric names that contribute to a more enhanced viewing experience. In addition, the GOtv Max package will be revamped to include more channels, thus offering more value at an affordable price.

Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe speaking on this milestone said the introduction of the new packages customized for Nigerians will unlock a new level of entertainment and value for customers, giving them improved choices and a brand new DStv and GOtv experience.

“We are constantly driven to ensure that customers are satisfied with the overall quality of our services. The new packages are exclusively curated from Naija and for Nigerians, driven by great programing and affordable prices,” said Ugbe.

“With improved package options available to our valued customers, they can choose a subscription plan that best fits their needs and budget. We remain committed to give millions of television viewers in Nigeria the opportunity to enjoy world class entertainment.”

The new packages come loaded with the recently-launched channels – Da Vinci, TNT Africa and Real Time – as well as other top local, sports, movies and general entertainment channels.

To ensure that customers get a glimpse of the exiting entertainment lined up on these exciting new packages, MultiChoice will give customers with active subscriptions on DStv Access, DStv Family, GOtv Plus and GOtv Value a two-week preview from Sunday, 1st December, till Sunday, 15th December 2019 at no extra cost!

About the New Packs:

DStv Packages Price Description DStv Confam N4,500 A brand-new package designed for the whole family. Confam is the home for BET, Da Vinci Learning, TNT Africa* and more. With over 120 channels, DStv Confam guarantees the best of family time with international entertainment, kids, news and sports. DStv Yanga N2,500 Step into a world of EXTRAtainment to show yourself with over 94 channels to choose from on DStv Yanga. Enjoy all things Nollywood on amazing channels such as Africa Magic Epic, ROK 2 and Ebony Life. Keep up to the date with lifestyle shows on Real Time and great local and international music on MTV Base. DStv Padi N1,800 DStv Padi is your reliable world of entertainment. It’s the package that’s got you covered, anytime with over 51 exciting channels. It’s quality entertainment that is right for you.