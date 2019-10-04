5 top Nollywood movies to watch in October

Because it’s the month of horror, I watched Kunle Afolayan’s The Figurine and it was pretty decent. Then I paid homage to old-era Nollyhood horror and revisited Teco Benson’s End of The Wicked and it was atrocious. Alex Usifo plays a king demon and his face is a clumsy scare, but I guess the movie was good for the time it was released.

Are Nollywood movies doing well in 2019? Yes, some. Niyi Akinmolayan’s The Set Up and Abba Makama’s The Lost Okoroshi are my favourites, and Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart is Nigeria’s submission for Best International Feature at next year’s Oscars. What does October have to offer? Quite a few promising gems. Lets dive into them.

1. The Herbert Macaulay Affair

This Imoh Umoren political period piece arrives cinemas October 25. William Benson plays Herbert Macaulay, and aside the gorgeous cinematography and cast ensemble, we haven’t see a biopic quite like this. Clear your calendars.

2. Farming

Adewale Akinnuoye Agbaje’s Farming was a film festival darling and now FilmOne will help distribute the movie in Nigeria. It hits cinemas October 25th.

3. Elevator Baby

Fate brings Timini Egbuson and Toyin Abraham stuck in a faulty elevator. Abraham is pregnant (for real, no acting), and in labour and Egbuson would try to deliver her baby while facing his inner demons. I’d like to see it. Elevator Baby hits select cinemas October 11.

Bonuses

4. Love Is War

Omoni Oboli’s political drama Love Is War is still showing in cinemas. Go see it if you haven’t.

5. Kasanova

If your thing is romantic comedies, may I recommend Kasanova? Ireti Doyle and Wale Ojo are a lovely match.