I enjoy playing with colours and as long as it’s comfortable, I’ll definitely play around with it – Oni Bunmi ‘Jislof’ Joshua

Consider how often you influence people who don’t have to report to you in order to accomplish their objectives. Effective leadership, today, is having an influence on people you know and the ones you don’t. We know this! The reason we asked Oni Bunmi ‘Jislof’ Joshua, a Brand and Style influencer, to give us a few moments out of his busy schedule and here, you will know we spoke to someone you want to learn from.

If you asked him what influences his style any other day, he would tell you his environment does a lot to influence how he does it. He would also say, “I enjoy playing with colours and, as long as it’s comfortable I’ll definitely play around with it.”

We asked him these questions…

Doing it differently from other influencers…

“Fashion is really broad, but when I started I felt like there weren’t a lot of people doing the male aspect of things. You’d count 100 female fashion bloggers before seeing one for the males, and I felt I could fill the void for younger guys trying to jazz up their style.” Well, no lies here. There’s so much attention on the female, as many feel there’s not much to do there (on the male side) or, there’s less money to be made. But we all can agree that it a fallacy right?

Looking into the future…

Imagine we were all psychic or could see the future…we too can only imagine. But, we all could probably predict what could happen in a period of time if we observed well. Joshua believes we all have that nostalgic feeling and we are definitely bringing back some of the styles we moved on from. “I really think dungarees will make a huge comeback,” he says.

He describes his style…

“Comfy, classy and chic. I guess you can call it the 3 C’s.”

For aspiring fashion bloggers…

“I’ll say it’s definitely not going to be the easiest thing but with hard work and dedication you can get people to see your brand the level you want it to attain because not everything you wear would make sense to people but if you’re bold enough to preach best believe there’s a fan of it out there and don’t forget to create content you’ll love to see and be proud of.”