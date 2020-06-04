9 killed in Kaduna village in fresh attack | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

A fresh attack by bandits in Avong Doka village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna, has left 9 people dead. Though the police is yet to comment on the attack, the Chairman of Kajuru local government area Cafra Caino told Channels television that the gunmen invaded the village in the early hours of yesterday and started shooting sporadically, forcing residents to scamper for safety.

He said they were shooting sporadically as they arrived the Kaduna village and the villagers fled into the bushes for their dear lives. He said eight people were however killed on the spot in Kaduna, while a woman who sustained serious injuries and was being rushed to the hospital, gave up on the way.

Soldiers and humanitarian workers abducted in Kano

Three humanitarian workers and a soldier were abducted along Monguno/Maiduguri highway on yesterdat, by suspected Boko Haram insurgents. The incident occurred at about 11:30am on the said date. An official of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) who pleaded anonymity, told local sources.

Lagos flags of community policing

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state on Wednesday inaugurated the State Community Policing Committee and the State Community Policing Advisory Committee, with a view to commencing the implementation of the community policing program of the federal government in the state.

9 killed in Kaduna village in fresh attack

A fresh attack by bandits in Avong Doka village in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna, has left 9 people dead. Though the police is yet to comment on the attack, the Chairman of Kajuru local government area Cafra Caino told Channels television that the gunmen invaded the village in the early hours of today and started shooting sporadically, forcing residents to scamper for safety

NCDC confirms 348 new cases of coronavirus