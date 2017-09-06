Actors Guild set to eradicate sexual harrassment among members

The Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) through the newly elected president, Emeka Ejezie has said it is set to annihilate all forms of sexual harassment of its members by some producers – who allegedly harass them under the pretext of allocating juicy roles to them.

“And such allegations against film producers by actresses may either be true or false, but we are going to raise eyebrows to ensure it does not exist.”

“We will restore sanity to the industry by campaigning against sexual harassment of our members and ensure it begins to occupy its pride of place.”

“We are going to expose the bad eggs in the industry if at all they exist by creating a database of actors; this will afford us the opportunity to know the real actors and fish out imposters,” he said.

He said that the guild would create an affiliation with the bodies in charge of scripts and producers to fine tune the quality of Nigerian films – in reaction to claims that many Nollywood movies only portray fetish or traditional norms.