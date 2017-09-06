YNaija Says: The Presidency’s reason for cancelling the FEC is meaningless

Shame! What a shame this presidency and administration is turning out to become. It keeps making errors and gaffes particular to schoolchildren.

And to think that the Federal Government is led by a retired Army General – someone who is supposed to be an epitome of discipline.

On Tuesday, the FG through the minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed in a statement said the FEC, which has held almost every week since the advent of this administration will not hold.

It is the prerogative of the President to convene the FEC as he is not bound by the Constitution to hold the meeting weekly. However, the FG erred when it gave the reason behind the cancellation of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting.

According to the statement, the Presidency said this was due to inadequate time to prepare documents for the meeting.

What a Wow!

Inadequate time to prepare documents? Really? At least they didn’t mention rats this time around, but this doesn’t deny the fact that the reason is baseless, meaningless and smacks of irresponsibility.

The statement said, “This week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold due to inadequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has announced. “In a statement issued in Kano on Tuesday, the Minister said the two-day public holidays declared for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations left little or no time to prepare for the weekly meeting.”

Alhaji Lai and his team deserve a round of applause for this beautifully worded reason. Thumbs up guys.

The boldness with which Mohammed and the president’s media aides issue watery statements is uncanny. What audacity? It appears they believe Nigerians will accept whatever they shove down our throats no matter how bizarre it sounds.

The FG cannot say it was unaware that there would be a two-day public holiday. It made the announcement of the holiday on Monday, August 28, 2017, meaning it had at least four days (August 29 and 30, September 01 and 02) to prepare.

There’s every possibility that the meeting could not hold due to the President’s health status, as he returned from medical vacation weeks ago and may need some time to recuperate, which is quite understandable. Even that does not hold water as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is well and able to preside over the meeting, a task he carried out judiciously in Buhari’s absence.

It would not be a surprise if Mohammed in his usual nature retracts and says he was quoted out of context.

If indeed they could not prepare the documents as they want us to believe, then those responsible should face the music. The presidency cannot continue to take Nigerians for a ride.