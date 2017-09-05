BREAKING: FEC meeting will not hold this week – Presidency

The Presidency has said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold this week.

In a statement by the minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the Presidency said this was due to inadequate time to prepare documents for the meeting.

The statement read, “This week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold due to inadequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has announced.

“In a statement issued in Kano on Tuesday, the Minister said the

two-day public holidays declared for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations

left little or no time to prepare for the weekly meeting.”