BREAKING: FEC meeting will not hold this week – Presidency

PRESIDENT BUHARI PRESIDES OVER FEC MEETING 000. OON ARRIVAL TO FEC; R-L; President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Acting SGF, Dr. Habibat Lawal, Chief of Staff Mallam Abba Kyari during the Federal Executive Council Meeting held at the Council Chambers in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE/PA- C-IN-C ON PHOTOGRAPHY. AUGUST 30 2017

The Presidency has said the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold this week.

In a statement by the minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, the Presidency said this was due to inadequate time to prepare documents for the meeting.

The statement read, “This week’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not hold due to inadequate time to prepare the documents for the meeting, the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has announced.

“In a statement issued in Kano on Tuesday, the Minister said the
two-day public holidays declared for the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations
left little or no time to prepare for the weekly meeting.”

