NFF opts to pay Super Eagles full match bonus

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has said it would pay full match bonus to Super Eagles players and officials after playing a draw against Cameroon at the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

NFF President Amaju Pinnick disclosed this to the team on board the Arik Air aircraft that flew the Nigerian delegation back from Yaounde on Tuesday morning.

He said the gesture was for getting points from both legs against the Indomitable Lions.

“When the draw was made last year, people said ours was the Group of Death. But you have stayed very much alive with scintillating performances and done the nation very proud.”

He also disclosed that preparation for the match against the Chipolopolo of Zambia has started in earnest.

“Even before the conclusion of this second match against Cameroon in Yaounde, we had started the arrangements for the match against Zambia. The Chairman of Organizing Committee (NFF 1st VP, Barrister Seyi Akinwunmi) will travel to Uyo this week to see Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State and they will go through the check –list together.

“Nothing will be left to chance. It is a very big match, and the way things have turned out against Cameroon, it is now an even bigger match than the ones we played against Cameroon. There must be no room for error.”