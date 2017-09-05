The Thread: This is what the NBS means when it says Nigeria is out of recession

Judging from the responses that came through on Twitter NG, following Dr Yemi Kale’s thread showing the numbers which prove Nigeria is out of recession, more than a few Nigerians are doubting Thomases. Their view is if it cannot be seen in the prices and goods an services and the entire standard of living, we are still mired in a recession.

Unfortunately, beyond dishing out numbers, Dr Yemi did not quite explain to inquiring minds why he could say Nigeria is out of recession and everything is still as difficult as before. Thankfully, our favourite Economist and host of Analyse This, Tunji Andrews stepped up.

See below:

Thanks, teacher.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Nigerians must feel the impact of exit from recession – Buhari

The Late 5: Goodbye to recession, Trump dumps DACA, and other top stories

What’s the ‘recession cost’ of the ASUU strike?