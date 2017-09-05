What’s the ‘recession cost’ of the ASUU strike?

by Alexander O. Onukwue



It is, without a doubt, good to announce repeatedly and be happy for the exit from recession, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves yet; it is really one battle won.

There is a danger in becoming complacent that the contractions are over. Like the President has noted in comments posted on twitter, it would not yet be a sealed victory if there is no effect felt on the streets. That would mean a downward progression in prices, greater access to quality services and a more conducive environment to do business.

The groups of persons who may not be cheering so loudly the news of the new economic status are students and lecturers. The ASUU strike has gone from days to weeks and will have claimed its first month if negotiations do not proceed well between the Government and the union before the coming weekend.

Nigeria’s educational sector is not a major player in the contributions to the economy but some businesses depend on the over 84 public tertiary universities in the country to be open. When schools shut down due to strikes, the drivers and campus canteens have no option but to close shops as well. At the moment, these ones may not be having much joy with the news of the economic relief.