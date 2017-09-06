Trump on the move to North Dakota to discuss Tax reform

With the anticipated enormous duty of September already rolling out and Congress crafting means to sort their daunting challenges of government funding, debt ceiling, border wall funding, tax reforms and the unexpected Hurricane Harvey relief intervention, much is indeed embedded in the next 24 days.

President Trump not leaving the bulk of the work to Congress alone, is making concerted efforts of his own on one of the paramount agendas “Tax reforms and cuts” by making a visit to North Dakota to discuss the essence of the proposed plan to supporters and concerned citizens.

The President disclosed through his Twitter page some minutes ago that he would be proceeding to the Midwestern state to discuss the reform

He wrote, “Will be going to North Dakota today to discuss tax reform and tax cuts. We are the highest taxed nation in the world – that will change.”

