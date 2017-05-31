[The Alausa Blog] Can Lagos stop the menace of men who grope women in markets?

Have you ever walked through a Lagos market? What’s one of the experiences you associate with walking through a Lagos market?

If you cannot relate to these questions especially as a woman, count yourself among the lucky few.

It means you have been saved from the torture of having to walk amidst a bunch of men who have absolutely no qualms groping you, pulling you, shouting in your ears, while you try to make your way through the market – whether you are there to buy stuff or not.

It’s one of those things we imply when we say “hustle and bustle” of Lagos. Which is sad because it means we have now come to accept it as part of the culture.

Well, not anymore!

A group of concerned Nigerians yesterday petitioned the Lagos State House of Assembly to enact a legislation that with “put an end to unceasing harassments to women in public places especially at Lagos Markets”.

The petitioners (most likely women) lament men “attempting to or holding their waists… touch their breasts and speaking obscenities at them…”

If considered, this petition (and any consequent legislation) will confirm Lagos’ place as an excellent pace setter in the League of Nigerian States.

A legislation to prescribe penalties for such acts of harassment by traders and hooligans in public spaces in Lagos will be long overdue intervention.