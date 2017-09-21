[The Alausa Blog]: So the Lagos state government FINALLY wants to replace the Fadeyi overhead bridge?

Although we have concerns about the use of the word “replace” as communicated in the statement released by the state government earlier today, we still need to applaud them for rising to the occasion.

After years of calls and cries to the Lagos state government for a new pedestrian bridge in the ever-busy Fadeyi bus stop on Ikorodu Road, there is finally a plan to “replace” the bridge.

Lagosians who daily use both ends of the Fadeyi bus stop have constantly lamented the appalling state of the bridge. It had, over time, degraded from an eyesore to a deathtrap. For what seems like ages, large bricks and a notice had been placed on the two entry points to prevent users access to the bridge.

Now here’s why we’re confused about what the state government is embarking on:

So the statement signed by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Olujimi Hotonu, partly reads: “the disused pedestrian bridge would be pulled down to give way for a new one to reflect the ongoing infrastructure renewal across the State.”

When the statement was made public hours ago, the crux of it was the “scheduled restriction of vehicular movement on Ikorodu Road” to allow contractors get the job done. It gave the timeline for the project as Saturday, 23rd September, between 11 pm and 6 am, and Sunday 24th between 11 pm and 4 am. Two nights!

The statement failed to spell out the entire duration of the project. Is this removal only the beginning stage or the entirety of it will be completed over the scheduled nights?

We just want to know.