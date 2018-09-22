Ambode wants Lagos roads repaired in 4 weeks but it’s a facade

The governor of Lagos, Akinwunmi Ambode has directed the state Public Works Corporation to repair all the potholes on major and inner roads across the state within the next four weeks.

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Akinsanya, said this on Friday, while inspecting an ongoing construction work in Agege.

He said that due to the torrential rainfall witnessed in the last few weeks, repair works on many roads were suspended.

“The operation fix the pothole will last for about three to four weeks,” he said.

Akinsanya, therefore, appealed to residents and motorists to cooperate by following traffic diversions put in place to ensure the early and smooth completion of the repair works, adding that the government was committed to the completion of the over 70 projects going on across the state.

“Whatever time we have lost on these projects as a result of the rain, pace will be accelerated,” he said.

It beats the brain that the governor, together with his commissioner will be launching an “operation” to fix all the death traps within the state after too many people have laid their complaints and are still complaining – considering there are so many other problems that have been left unattended to.

After the governor assumed office, he came up with an idea to replace the Lagos Waste Management Authority(LAWMA) with Visionscape – an idea that residents of Lagos watched closely until we saw the results… decimating!

Then the team – the governor and whoever was interested – began a campaign called ‘Cleaner Lagos Initiative’ to sell the idea to residents but it was flawed. In actual fact, there was no plan, just a campaign that did not last too long.

The Cleaner Lagos Initiative is an initiative of the Lagos government targeted at effectively managing waste in the state. The Initiative which started late last year is being supported and implemented by Visionscape in partnership with the Lagos state government and so many questions arose when the initiative became prominent as Lagos was unbecoming of a proposed mega-city.

The problem of waste management still persists months after and we do not yet understand the health hazards until people start dying; hope not.

This quagmire was still boggling the minds of residents when trucks and trailers began to pose a serious threat to the ease of traffic in Lagos. Began? No! They became a menace and people were obviously having stress problems (among other issues) then came the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo who directed the commencement of a 72-hour joint operation to restore order around Apapa and environs after activities of truck drivers had caused traffic gridlock and made vehicular movement around the axis near impossible.

According to Osinbajo’s directive, the operation will be carried out by a collaborative efforts of the Police, Nigeria Navy, Nigeria Army, the Nigeria Air Force, FRSC and the NSCDC, LASTMA, LASEMA, Container truck drivers, National Association of Road Transport Owners, NUPENG, Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria.

Lies.

The governor came towards the end of the 72-hour period, adding another 48 hours but that was in July. This is September and apparently nothing has been done apart from threats and orders.

And now, another order has been given to repair all the potholes around the state – operation fix the pothole?

Lol! We wait to see if this directive will be followed to the latter, hopefully it will. We are tired!