Another attack on London; Dammy Krane; Kathy Griffin in hot trouble | See our top 10 photos from last week

Last week was a whirlwind. From Democracy day to Biafra Remembrance sit-at-home and a comic who went a little too far. What we did not expect is another terror attack on London or a credit card scam allegation against one of our own, musician, Dammy Krane.

See our top 10 photos from the past week below:

Another terrorist attack hit London yesterday, leaving six dead after what is being considered a co-ordinated attack on Central London’s London Bridge, Vauxhall and Borough Market.

Mrs Aisha Buhari flew out to the United Kingdom to see her husband, President Buhari who is undergoing a “medical follow-up” there.

Professor Yemi Osinbajo inaugurated a Nigerian Industrial Policy and Advisory Council Competitiveness Council which brings together both public and private sector stakeholders saddled with the responsibility of ensuring the successful industrialisation of Nigeria.

Kathy Griffin, female comic got herself in hot water this week when she released this photo in protest Trump’s presidency. She later apologised for having gone too far but that didn’t stop CNN from ending its engagement with her or the Trumps from bashing her online (or bullying a=her as she claims).

Kendall Jenner became and Adidas ambassador this week.

Although Biafra Remembrance Day this year was marked with a sit-at-home protest, Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader still managed to rule the week in news through random statements and an interview with Al Jazeera.

The moment when President Donald J. Trump withdrew from the Paris Climate Change Agreement through a speech in the Rose Garden.



Professor Yemi Osinbajo was in Calabar this week to commission some projects done by the Ben Ayade administration. This photo is one of the highlights of that trip.

Two of the earlier released Chibok Girls have reportedly graduated from High School in America.

Dammy Krane’s mugshots went round the world yesterday. He is likely to face a 9-count charge for his alleged involvement in a credit card scam on a private jet company, TapJet.