Nigerian-British Priest and Archdeacon, Elizabeth Adekunle is passionate about forgiveness

Nigerian-British Elizabeth Adekunle who became the Archdeacon of Hackney London in 2015 has been talking about repentance and forgiveness in this time of turmoil around the world. Her talk is in line with the Thy Kingdom Come initiative.

The initiative set up by Archbishop of Canterbury is a global prayer movement, which encourages Christians around the world to pray between Ascension and Pentecost for more people to come to know Jesus Christ. It concludes today, June 4th.

Elizabeth Adekunle who was the priest in charge of St Luke’s Hackney says: ‘In all the busyness of life, it’s easy to rush around and not to stop and simply reflect, to give glory to God for all that God has done and is doing in our lives. And of course to pray for other people to know God. And that’s so important, because God offers a relationship like no other. He offers the power to heal, and loves us and embraces us in a way that just overflows. So I encourage you to pray for other people to know that deep, wonderful and beautiful relationship.”

She continues: “I’d also like to encourage us today to ask for God’s forgiveness; to come to God when we have made mistakes and to say sorry. To come to God in humility. Because the truth is we do make mistakes. We offend God and we offend others. And Jesus speaks quite a lot about forgiveness in the Bible, and that when we come in forgiveness we are embraced and forgiven and loved because of that.”

According to The Diocese of London, Adekunle has been the Chaplain of St John’s College for four years and Acting Dean until March 2016. She has been a Westminster Associate and is currently on the Archbishops’ Evangelism Task Group.

Adekunle who was born in London was ordained in 2007. She was Chaplain at St John’s College, Cambridge and studied at Birmingham University and University of London’s School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS). She obtained two Masters degrees; the first at SOAS in African Christianity and Development and the second at Ridley Hall Cambridge, in Pastoral Care and Counselling.