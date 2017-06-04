Biafra: What we will do next – MASSOB

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), has reportedly revealed what it would do next after the successful May 30 sit-at-home.

A MASSOB leader, Uchenna Madu, said that all the pro-Biafra groups would work together to actualize the goal through a United Nations-supervised referendum.

He said, “MASSOB will continue to press for Biafra actualization and restoration as that is our only agenda and mission. Now that the sit-at-home exercise has come and gone, the impact and fears it created will continue to flourish.

“It has become a major part of Biafran history. Though it was not the first sit-at-home exercise ever held by the group, it turned out as the greatest.

“The sit-at-home exercise was declared and observed as a litmus test of the popularity and public acceptance of IPOB and MASSOB, it was also observed as a prelude to the coming Biafra referendum.

“The total compliance shows that the people of Biafra are fed up with Nigeria and her system; we can no longer continue to associate our existence with the failed and the unproductive state of Nigeria.

“As we savour the victory and success achieved on the recent sit-at-home exercise, we shall never rest on our oars as the major work to be done for speedy actualization and restoration of Biafra is ahead of us.

“The referendum to determine the willingness, decision and resolve of the people of Biafra to leave Nigeria is the next stage of the struggle,” Daily Post reports.

“The referendum will determine and resolve the Biafra question, it will give room for the people to willingly decide their future and existence in Biafra or Nigeria, it will also enable the international communities to ascertain the willingness of the people of Biafra to be separated from Nigeria.

“The clamour and demands for the referendum can never be done by one Biafra agitation group, it is a general task of all the people of Biafra. MASSOB salutes the Lower Niger Congress, the foremost referendum agitator for the people of lower Niger (Biafra). We also salute the IPOB for their stunt support and clamour for the Biafra referendum.

“As the issue of the Biafra referendum takes the front burner position and also the need of the hour, we shall continue to discuss and strategize on the possible and globally accepted means of achieving it without any blemish. The leadership of genuine Biafra self-determination groups will soon meet for the next task ahead.

“The coming Biafra referendum can be likened to a football team. The 11 players that make up the team must work together without rancour for them to achieve success.

“Though no player is more important but there must be a man of the match, with the collaboration and coordination of eleven players, one player must score the needed goal(s) that will bring the desired victory that the team, supporters and fans and the entire nation will celebrate.

“The people of Biafra must be carried along irrespective of their positions, even the traditional, religious, political, academics and civil society organisations have their roles to play; the labour movement and trade union groups are all involved.”