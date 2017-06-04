London terror attack: Attacker shouted “This is for Allah” before stabbing girl – Eyewitness (WATCH)

Six people have been killed and 48 injured in the London terror attack that was reported earlier today.

This is the third terror attack to strike the UK this year after a man drove a car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in March and a bomb attack in Manchester Arena after Ariana Grande’s concert two weeks ago.

The London Metropolitan Police have confirmed that seven people were killed in the attack, while forty-eight were taken to five hospitals across the city.

Commenting on the attack, the London Mayor, Sadiq Khan said, “We are all shocked and angry today – but this is our city. We will never let these cowards win and we will never be cowed by terrorism.”

An eyewitness in London says one of the attackers shouted ‘this is for Allah’ and stabbed a girl 10-15 times.

London eyewitness: "They shouted 'this is for Allah' and stabbed a girl 10-15 times". #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/mW7aZs8o4H via @V_of_Europe — ARnews 1936 (@ARnews1936) June 4, 2017