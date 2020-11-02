Arewa Twitter, Saving in 2020, Leaving Nigeria | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

If only Arewa Twitter used this energy they used in condemning Rahama Sadau "indecent dressing" to speak up against killings and insecurity in the north I'm sure the north would be a very peaceful place to live in by now.



Humans doing assistant Allah job is crazy though. — KANNY🀄 (@o_kanyy) November 2, 2020

Wahala for who wear show-back o

2.

If you've ever been to the South, even for once, you'd understand that being from Arewa is a precious gift you could ever had, the life there isn't easy, that's why you some of them behave like cows and pigs, and I stop wondering why they're trending assistant Allah. — F A A R E E S 💫 (@MFaarees_) November 2, 2020

Are we in the same Nigeria?

3.

May Almighty Allah allow muslim girls to dress more like this so that all the assistant Allah can live in bitterness for the rest of their lives. pic.twitter.com/yAgb7HWMro — ExMuslims of Nigeria (@ExmuslimsN) November 2, 2020

Problem for assistants o…

4.

u only exist if i allow u , this my world. — V (@CrownedVee) November 2, 2020

Thank you next…

5.

You really do stupid shit and take stupid shut in the name of ’love’😭😭 once you step out the box it really puts everything in perspective for you. — Damola🥇 (@ohitsdeee) November 2, 2020

Something must kill a man/woman

6.

When i try to flee the country tomorrow pic.twitter.com/QxUOpadgPE — 💲🤍 (@makeupbyshaniah) November 2, 2020

Lol…

7.

look at your stomach, are you proud of it? — ᴀɴᴜɪssᴀvᴀɢᴇ (@anuissavage) November 2, 2020

This is not fair.

8.

it's guys without beards that watch zee world — wisdom (@eluewisdom_) November 2, 2020

What kind of profiling is this?

9.

Africa Magic Yoruba https://t.co/SZwotSAZIq — Tissy Boy (@TissyBoy4) November 2, 2020

It’s not even part of the options

10.

You said you’ll save this year, this is November o 😂😂😂 — Uncle chu (@chubiei) November 2, 2020

Lol