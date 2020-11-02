What the #LekkiMassacre means to Tokunbo Abiru’s campaign

The aspirant for the Lagos East Senatorial District Seat, Tokunbo Abiru, started his campaign at the height of the pandemic but unarguably, he has moved around and consulted widely. This is obvious in his media campaigns and streets interactions – typical of politicians in Nigeria, especially someone who was not very known to the public before his aspiration. Even though Abiru had held a commissioner role in Lagos previously, his aspiration to the Senate is new and different.

He is contesting under the flag of the APC – the same party that held the seat before the demise of Senator Bayo Osinowo. It is reasonable to speculate that Abiru must be an important figure within the party structure to have been able to get the ticket. Also, being a technocrat, Abiru looks exactly like what politics in Nigeria needs but a more circumspect look would show that there are impediments.

First, Abiru is contesting under the ruling All Progressives Party which has a solid godfather structure in Lagos. It is an open secret that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former Governor of Lagos is the major party leader and has enormous influence within the party. Lagos being the home state of Senator Tinubu, it is only logical to conclude that he has a hand in who becomes what within Lagos.

Away from godfatherism in Lagos, the Federal and Lagos Government’s handling of the #EndSARS protests and surrounding issues were abysmal and calls to question the competence and sincerity of the leaders. The debates are still on, the government is still trying to clean up their image and the true story of what happened at Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2020, remains unknown to the public.

The crises remain an albatross on the necks of Nigeria’s leaders and indirectly the APC. This party, with its inability to end the nation’s insecurity challenges, has proven to be unworthy of another chance at governance.

The people’s reaction to the ruling party in Lagos and other parts of the country has shown that they are now more politically aware and active. Younger Nigerians have also taken the bull by the horns by mobilising themselves in preparation for the elections. If indeed younger Nigerians are as determined as they claim to be, Tokunbo Abiru might just be the first victim of their reactions against the establishment.

Young people should be at the forefront of the decision. Unfortunately, the system is still rigged against young people. If Tokunbo Abiru becomes the victim of the establishment’s misrule, the question is who replaces him?

Abiru might still win the elections and go on to continue the ruling party’s hegemony but more powerful Nigerians will suffer the government’s mishandling of the #EndSARS and #LekkiMassacre events.