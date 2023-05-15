ARM Announces the Opening of Applications for 5th Cohort of ARM Labs Innovation Program

Nigeria’s thriving startup ecosystem has reached a crucial milestone with the launch of the ARM Labs Innovation Program 5.0, an intensive pre-accelerator program that aims to support the country’s most promising startups and entrepreneurs. Over the previous four (4) editions, a host of notable Nigerian startups have received support from ARM Labs, including Trove, Rise, Keble, Trade Lenda, Regxta, and many more.

The ARM Labs Innovation Program 5.0 is an updated version that now includes support for FinTech, PenTech, Data Intelligence, and Digital Trade startups. If selected, these startups   can receive funding of up to $50,000, access to modern office space, guidance from experienced industry mentors, and connections to investor networks.

ARM Labs, through this innovation program, has invested over $400k in startups and mentored over 150 founders through the ecosystem. Thanks to this support, some of these startups have secured coveted spots in prestigious accelerators such as Y Combinator and TechStars.

“We are excited to witness the impact that the 5th Cohort of the ARM Labs Innovation Program will have on Nigeria’s startup ecosystem,” said Jumoke Ogundare, CEO of ARM. “By supporting promising startups, we are simultaneously supporting innovation whilst investing in the future of Nigeria.”

The program represents a unique opportunity for Nigeria’s brightest and most innovative minds to showcase their potential and significantly impact the economy. The application window is now open and interested applicants can apply and learn more about the program by visiting www.arm.com.ng/armlabs before applications close on June 15th, 2023.

About ARM

Established in 1994, ARM is a leading investment management firm providing a wide range of wealth management services to a substantial and diversified client base, including corporations, foundations and charities, high net-worth individuals, and small savers. See https://www.arm.com.ng/ for more details.

About TVC Labs

TVC Labs is an entrepreneur support organization providing Strategic & Operational support to innovative early-stage African start-ups through a welldesigned mentorship program that helps founders reach their full vision. TVC Labs is driven by the vision to find, fund, and follow innovative African founders building start-ups with a commercial and social impact on the continent and beyond

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 14, 2023

GLITZ, GLAMOR, FASHION AND STARS: INSIDE THE TECNO CAMON 20 SERIES LAUNCH

Step right up, folks! The moment we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived! The TECNO CAMON 20 series launch event, ...

YNaija May 13, 2023

Hilda Baci Begins Cookathon Attempt

Multi-talented actress, producer, and Chef, Hilda Baci has begun the much-anticipated Cook-a-thon attempt. The event kicked off at exactly 4 ...

YNaija May 11, 2023

CAMON 20 LAUNCH CREATES A BUZZ THAT’S ATTRACTING THE BIGGEST NAMES IN FASHION AND TECH

The fusion of fashion and technology will undoubtedly create an electrifying buzz attracting everyone from A-list celebrities to influencers, thought-leaders, ...

YNaija May 11, 2023

Tech Unwind 3.0- A fun place where Techies meet

All over the world, techies are no doubt known as the new face of innovation. Transforming different industries and building ...

YNaija May 10, 2023

Nissi Ogulu speaks on her music and designing the 2022 Range Rover on #WithChude.

Nigerian Singer, Songwriter and Artist, Nissi Ogulu sits with Chude Jideonwo, host of #WithChude to discuss her relationship with her parents, her career as a designer and her music.   “I have lived in ...

YNaija May 9, 2023

How Infinix Is Changing the Mobile Gaming Industry with its HOT Series Device

Recent times have seen the explosion of mobile games as it is a go-to place for on-the-spot entertainment for both ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail