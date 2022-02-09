5 things you can do if #ASUUstrikes

The back and forth between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and Nigeria’s federal government may not end in a bit. The scenario plays out the same way every time: ASUU strikes, FG engages after a long time of unnecessary silence, then promises open cheques, ASUU resumes work. Same cycle every year. You’re probably a foreign Nigerian student if you say you are not exhausted from all that.

We banter about it, saying we spend six years for a four year course and hardly think it is a problem. Nigerian students spend months and more waiting for the federal government to make the same promises, so ASUU resumes and exams are immediately planned. But, this is a fundamental problem we need to address.

It is not a government-only intervention that will solve these problems. These lecturers should be part of the solution, but what we experience mostly are lecturers who think they should each have statues at the Greek gods wall of fame, yet do not innovate, do not invent.

Another ASUU strike looms, probably an indefinite one, notwithstanding the fact that the pandemic already disturbed the academic calendar in more ways than one. We are at that point again, but dear students, we listed five reasons another strike is an opportunity.

Learn a skill

This one may already be a household sentence. You will see it when you view your contacts’ WhatsApp status, on Twitter, on LinkedIn, on Facebook. Everywhere, literally. It is usually a call to learn a tech skill, knowing the world is going digital. But, there are other management skills that come in handy. Go on the internet, check skills you can acquire that are sought after. If you cannot afford a paid one, there are always free platforms.

Blogging/vlogging

This is not new. There are known names that have become brands from blogging. It is an overflooded field these days, but you can pick a category that appeals to your intending audience and start conversing with them. It may not earn you money in the short run, but at least, you will gather the experience before you make the money. Don’t forget that your blog will also become a reference point.

Travel Volunteer

You can build your experience and knowledge doing volunteer travel. Voluntourism is a form of tourism in which travelers participate in voluntary work, typically for a charity. The work volunteers do can be related to agriculture, health care, education, etc. You can build a network from this.

Get a part-time job

If Nigeria were the US where summer jobs were a big deal, we will not even need to say this. But, there are part-time jobs in Nigeria where you can agree with the employer that your time will be limited to when ASUU resumes. Add it to your CV. It could be called internship.

Research on your course of study

We don’t think you should rely on your schools’ current curriculum if you really are studying a course you’re completely interested in. Spend the time to do the research. You could even connect with other students around the world studying the same course, and be more enlightened.