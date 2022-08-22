BBNaija 2022’s Week 4 live eviction show, Voting results and percentages #BBNaijaS7

The five BBNaija Level-up housemates who were up for eviction in Week 4 of Big Brother Naija Season 7 were Groovy, Amaka, Kess, Pharmsavi, and Daniella.

They were nominated by Eloswag, who became head of the house for the second time.

Kess’ Big Brother Naija journey ended on Sunday night, making him the 6th housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija Season 7 level-up house.

Kess, also known as Senior Brother, acted as an elder figure to his fellow housemates. He earned the respect of his fellow housemates by offering advice to them when they were in need.

Pharmsavi’s journey in the Big Brother house also came to an end. He is the 7th housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija Season 7 level-up house.

Pharmsavi, known as “the man who always smiles,” won the affection of the other housemates with his bright and frequently joyful demeanor.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made the announcement during the live show, which also featured an electrifying performance from Iyanya.

During the live eviction show, Ebuka also announced that Big Brother would merge the Level 1 and Level 2 housemates.

With Kess and Pharmsavi’s latest eviction, only 17 real housemates are left on the show.

Big Brother Naija 2022 Week 4 Voting Poll Results & Percentages

Only the housemates with the lowest votes are displayed on the voting chart. This contrasts with past seasons where the voting charts displayed only the housemates who received the most votes.

How the audience voted: Amaka received the most votes (22.89%), followed by Pharmsavi (17.95%) and Kess (11.10%), from the bottom three.