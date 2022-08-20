Oyetola’s wife attacked by hoodlums in Osun state

The convoy of Governor Gboyega Oyetola’s wife, Kafayat Oyetola, was attacked by hoodlums in Owode Ede, Osun State, on Friday night.

No lives were lost, according to Iluyomade Oluwatumise, Mrs. Oyetola’s press secretary, who confirmed the occurrence.

She continued by saying that “several security personnel” who were part of the convoy had been hurt and had been transported to “an unidentified hospital where they are currently receiving medical attention.”

According to reports, conflict began when security personnel working for the First Lady of Osun tried to ease gridlock in Owode Ede market caused by a truck that was perhaps malfunctioning in order for her convoy to pass through without difficulty.

At first, reports claimed that gunmen had attacked Mrs. Oyetola’s convoy, but witnesses claimed that only stones had been thrown at her. It was unclear if the first lady’s security team or her assailants were responsible for the gunshots.

When contacted, Yemisi Opalola, the state’s police spokesperson, confirmed that one of the State Security Service officers assigned to the governor’s wife was hurt in the incident.

She mentioned that the police had detained five of the hoodlums.

“On 19/08/2022 at about 2040hrs, credible information was received that at Owode-ede market expressway, some hoodlums were attacking the convoy of Osun State first lady,” Mrs Opalola said.

“DPI ‘A’ Division Ede promptly mobilized and led detectives to the scene, the team where they met CSP Daud Ismail, the CSO to his Excellency, the executive Governor of Osun State and he stated that one Omolola Opeyemi ‘m’ of Ijebu-Ode, a driver of one truck without reg number blocked the movement of the first lady.

“As a result of the traffic blocked, the driver was wounded at his forehead while some hoodlums took advantage of that and started stoning the convoy vehicles that got one DSS Personnel wounded,” she added.

“Meanwhile, Investigation is in progress. Further development will be communicated later,” the police spokesperson said.