7 Movies/TV shows that should be on your Movie Playlist this weekend

There are many new films and television programs available to stream this weekend on Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and other streaming platforms. This list will make movie nights and binge-watching marathons simple to arrange.

Here’s our guide on what to watch this weekend.

House of the Dragon (HBO Max)

House of the Dragon, HBO’s first genuine Game of Thrones spin-off, is unquestionably one of the most eagerly awaited new shows of 2022.

The drama, which is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, is based on author George R. R. Martin’s 2018 novel Fire and Blood and focused on the Targaryen dynasty’s beginnings. Its large ensemble cast includes Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Paddy Considine, Rhys Ifans, and Emma D’Arcy, and a total of 17 distinct dragons are anticipated to appear.

Fans have been informed that “It’s powerful, it’s visceral, it’s dark, it’s like a Shakespearean tragedy,” so we can anticipate battles, blood, and a lot of betrayal. The first episode of House of the Dragon will be available to watch on HBO Max starting on Sunday, and the remaining nine episodes will follow each week after that.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney Plus)

August hasn’t forgotten about you, Marvel fans. Disney Plus has started streaming She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

The official synopsis for this one is as follows: Tatiana Maslany plays attorney Jennifer Walters, who must navigate the challenging life of a single 30-something woman who also happens to be a green, 6-foot-7-inch superpowered monster.

Sounds absurd, doesn’t it? Definitely. But Jennifer Walters, better known as She-Hulk, has been a part of the Marvel Universe since 1980, when she made her debut in The Savage She-Hulk #1. How does the series fit into the intricate Phase 4 storyline created by Marvel? We are unable to divulge. And its director cannot, either. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, on the other hand, seems like a lot of fun.

Look Both Ways (Netflix)

When Natalie, a character played by Riverdale star Lili Reinhart, who is about to graduate, faces the possibility of an unwanted pregnancy, she experiences her own version of Sliding Doors. At that point, two parallel timelines separate, with Natalie, who is not pregnant, pursuing her five-year plan for success in one and giving birth in the other.

Streaming now on Netflix.

Bad Sisters (Apple TV Plus)

This weekend, Bad Sisters, another critically praised series, will be available to Apple TV Plus users.

The titular Garvey sisters are the focus of this popular Belgian production’s English translation. According to Apple, the sisters “are tied together by the premature deaths of their parents and the promises they made to always protect one another.”

Yes, the synopsis for Bad Sisters sounds appropriately grim, but the show is actually a black comedy (led by Sharon Horgan, the show’s creator), and critics have praised it for being a “joyous, chaotic journey.” The first two episodes of the show are already streaming, and the remaining nine will follow each week.

Orphan: First Kill (Paramount Plus)

Orphan: First Kill, a movie about orphans, is currently available for streaming on Paramount Plus.

This prequel to Jaume Collet-surprisingly Serra’s popular 2009 film has Esther (aka the orphan) impersonating the lost daughter of a wealthy American family after escaping from an Estonian mental institution. It is one of the few new horror films to be released in 2022.

Orphan: First Kill hasn’t received many reviews yet, but we predict that fans of the first Orphan will enjoy lots of similarly gory thrills in this sequel.

Echoes (Netflix)

With his new thriller series Echoes, 13 Reasons Why creator Brian Yorkey will be back in the Netflix writers’ room this weekend.

Michelle Monaghan plays Leni and Gina, two identical twins who frequently switch identities in order to enjoy each other’s various residences, partners, and… kids? in this seven-episode miniseries. Yes, everything does sound appropriately bizarre, but when one of the twins vanishes, things become even more confusing. Also included are Matt Bomer and Daniel Sunjata.

We think that Echoes sounds like a sinister cross between Gone Girl and Freaky Friday, but if that kind of movie appeals to you, we’d be pleased to suggest it.

Never Have I Ever season 3 (Netflix)

The raunchy teen comedy centers on Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan), a 15-year-old Indian-American girl mourning the recent death of her father in addition to the usual high school stress: attempting to seduce Paxton (Darren Barnet), the hottest boy in school, defeating her academic nemesis, Ben (Jaren Lewison), and navigating tensions with her best friends. On top of all that, Devi and her mother, Nalini (Poorna Jagannathan), are constantly at odds, and her beautiful, perfect cousin, Kamala (Richa Moorjani), has just moved in.